Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s -2.72% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s traded shares were 350,821, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.4% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the ADPT share is $71.25, that puts it down -81.25% from that peak though still a striking +22.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.41. The company’s market capitalization is $5.52 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 957.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 897.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ADPT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT): Trading Information

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) registered a -1.4% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.42% in intraday trading to $43.40 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.72%, and it has moved by 5.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.52%. The short interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is 4.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60, which implies an increase of 52.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47 and $72 respectively. As a result, ADPT is trading at a discount of 83.16% off the target high and 19.56% off the low.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) shares have jump down -33.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -39.64% against 8.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -65.4% this quarter and then fall -55.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -100.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.3% per annum.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Biggest Investors

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation insiders own 1.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.3%, with the float percentage being 83.39%. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 359 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 29.99 Million shares (or 21.38% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.31 Million shares, is of Matrix Capital Management’s that is approximately 8.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $495.56 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 6,016,695 shares. This amounts to just over 4.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $242.23 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.19 Million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $158.56 Million.