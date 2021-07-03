ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) On Friday – Up 42.32 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s traded shares were 295,525, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $100.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.26% or -$1.28. The 52-week high for the ACMR share is $144.81, that puts it down -43.93% from that peak though still a striking +42.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.91 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 209.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 275.65 Million shares over the past three months.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ACMR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR): Trading Information

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) registered a -1.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.46% in intraday trading to $108.7 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.98%, and it has moved by 26.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.83%. The short interest in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is 990.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $125.32, which implies an increase of 24.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110 and $144 respectively. As a result, ACMR is trading at a discount of 43.13% off the target high and 9.33% off the low.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ACM Research, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) shares have gone up +23.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.68% against 15.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.3% this quarter and then jump 11.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.49 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $64.91 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.05 Million and $47.66 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37% and then jump by 36.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.3%. While earnings are projected to return -10.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Biggest Investors

ACM Research, Inc. insiders own 26.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.74%, with the float percentage being 65.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.02 Million shares (or 5.89% of all shares), a total value of $82.22 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 711.01 Thousand shares, is of Indus Capital Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 4.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $57.44 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 337,319 shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.25 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 276.94 Thousand, or about 1.6% of the stock, which is worth about $22.37 Million.