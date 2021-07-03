908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Dropped -21.21% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s traded shares were 343,011, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.68% or -$2.48. The 52-week high for the MASS share is $79.6, that puts it down -129.86% from that peak though still a striking +2.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.71. The company’s market capitalization is $945.41 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 322.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 300.17 Million shares over the past three months.
908 Devices Inc. (MASS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.2. MASS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.
908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS): Trading Information
908 Devices Inc. (MASS) registered a -6.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.45% in intraday trading to $41.45 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.51%, and it has moved by -21.21% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -39.19%. The short interest in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) is 1.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60, which implies an increase of 73.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55 and $65 respectively. As a result, MASS is trading at a discount of 87.7% off the target high and 58.82% off the low.
908 Devices Inc. (MASS) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -12.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s Biggest Investors
908 Devices Inc. insiders own 21.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.72%, with the float percentage being 65.6%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 748.57 Thousand shares (or 2.74% of all shares), a total value of $42.63 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 715.52 Thousand shares, is of Tao Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 2.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $40.75 Million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 1,078,494 shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.31 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 333.28 Thousand, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $18.98 Million.