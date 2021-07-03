111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Has Been Rising 23.02% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s traded shares were 204,629, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.25% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the YI share is $45.88, that puts it down -436.61% from that peak though still a striking +39.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.2. The company’s market capitalization is $708.57 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 247.29 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 379.76 Million shares over the past three months.

111, Inc. (YI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. YI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI): Trading Information

111, Inc. (YI) registered a -6.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.49% in intraday trading to $9.66- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.27%, and it has moved by -15.18% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 23.02%. The short interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) is 901.73 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

111, Inc. (YI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 9.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Biggest Investors

111, Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.18%, with the float percentage being 15.18%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 966.35 Thousand shares (or 2.06% of all shares), a total value of $13.34 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 836.44 Thousand shares, is of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.54 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 111, Inc. (YI) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 46,073 shares. This amounts to just over 0.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $635.81 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.8 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $308.97 Thousand.