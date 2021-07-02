Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Is Worth Evaluating At $389.87

During the recent session, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s traded shares were 1,390,451, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $389.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $3.39. The 52-week high for the ZM share is $588.84, that puts it down -51.04% from that peak though still a striking +41.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $230. The company’s market capitalization is $114.74 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. ZM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.16.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM): Trading Information

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) registered a 0.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.78% in intraday trading to $398.7 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.14%, and it has moved by 19.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.09%. The short interest in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is 10.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $412.63, which implies an increase of 5.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $242 and $525 respectively. As a result, ZM is trading at a discount of 34.66% off the target high and -37.93% off the low.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) shares have gone up +9.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.52% against 1.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.1% this quarter and then jump 10.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 40.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.38% per annum.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Biggest Investors

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. insiders own 14.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.13%, with the float percentage being 63.16%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1256 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.54 Million shares (or 5.29% of all shares), a total value of $4.03 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.4 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.98 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5,463,422 shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.76 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.93 Million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $972.57 Million.