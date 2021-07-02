ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Is Worth Evaluating At $42.42

During the last session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s traded shares were 2,375,927, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.59% or -$2.51. The 52-week high for the ZIM share is $49.9, that puts it down -17.63% from that peak though still a striking +73.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.34. The company’s market capitalization is $4.88 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 Million shares over the past three months.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. ZIM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $5.22.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM): Trading Information
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.25, which implies an increase of 13.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.5 and $60 respectively. As a result, ZIM is trading at a discount of 41.44% off the target high and -37.53% off the low.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 247% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Biggest Investors
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. insiders own 50.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.3%, with the float percentage being 24.78%. Mivtachim The Workers Social Ins Fd Ltd. (Under Special Management) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.84 Million shares (or 2.47% of all shares), a total value of $69.03 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.8 Million shares, is of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $68.04 Million.