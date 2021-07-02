Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Has Been Falling -20.93% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s traded shares were 12,942,077, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.73% or -$0.95. The 52-week high for the WKHS share is $42.96, that puts it down -174.68% from that peak though still a striking +54.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.07. The company’s market capitalization is $1.93 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.42 Million shares over the past three months.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. WKHS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS): Trading Information

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) registered a -5.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.11% in intraday trading to $18.00 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.97%, and it has moved by 62.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.93%. The short interest in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is 40.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.7, which implies a decline of -18.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $20 respectively. As a result, WKHS is trading at a discount of 27.88% off the target high and -61.64% off the low.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Workhorse Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares have jump down -26.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -324.29% against 39.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.5% this quarter and then jump 70.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5295.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.41 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.15 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $92Million and $1.81 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6867.4% and then jump by 1068.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.8%. While earnings are projected to return 220.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Biggest Investors

Workhorse Group Inc. insiders own 8.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.61%, with the float percentage being 50.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 323 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.45 Million shares (or 6.05% of all shares), a total value of $102.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.29 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $72.86 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,071,645 shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.3 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.54 Million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $23.83 Million.