What Will SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) Be Like After It Drops -91.59% From Its Highs?

During the last session, SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s traded shares were 1,171,368, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.82% or -$1.99. The 52-week high for the LEDS share is $31.44, that puts it down -91.59% from that peak though still a striking +85.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.43. The company’s market capitalization is $66.59 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.26 Million shares over the past three months.
SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. LEDS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.
SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS): Trading Information
SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) registered a -10.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.38% in intraday trading to $21.99 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.03%, and it has moved by 22.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 358.38%. The short interest in SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) is 57.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.02 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies an increase of 82.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $30 respectively. As a result, LEDS is trading at a discount of 82.82% off the target high and 82.82% off the low.
SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.4%. While earnings are projected to return 86.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 50% per annum.
SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Biggest Investors
SemiLEDs Corporation insiders own 40.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.7%, with the float percentage being 9.57%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 212.9 Thousand shares (or 5.25% of all shares), a total value of $762.17 Thousand in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 12.26 Thousand shares, is of Cambridge Trust Company’s that is approximately 0.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $43.89 Thousand.
