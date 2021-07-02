What Will SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Be Like After It Drops -107.72% From Its Highs?

During the last session, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s traded shares were 2,707,392, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.95% or -$1.77. The 52-week high for the SLS share is $19.38, that puts it down -107.72% from that peak though still a striking +81.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $144.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.85 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 613.94 Million shares over the past three months.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SLS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS): Trading Information

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) registered a -15.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 38.13% in intraday trading to $15.08 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.73%, and it has moved by -27.17% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 60.59%. The short interest in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) is 688.92 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.75, which implies an increase of 100.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.5 and $21 respectively. As a result, SLS is trading at a discount of 125.08% off the target high and 76.85% off the low.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) shares have gone up +59.76% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.5% this quarter and then jump 41.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 200% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 80.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Biggest Investors

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.61%, with the float percentage being 14.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 469.85 Thousand shares (or 3.11% of all shares), a total value of $4.01 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 251.56 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.15 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 318,462 shares. This amounts to just over 2.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 128.25 Thousand, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $1.1 Million.