What Will Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Be Like After It Drops -104.44% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s traded shares were 782,038, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.1, reflecting an intraday gain of 1% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the PASG share is $30.87, that puts it down -104.44% from that peak though still a striking +19.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.1. The company’s market capitalization is $826.4 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 600.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 363.84 Million shares over the past three months.

Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. PASG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.76.

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG): Trading Information

Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) registered a 1% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.25% in intraday trading to $15.99 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.67%, and it has moved by 19.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.13%. The short interest in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) is 3.9 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.86, which implies an increase of 84.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $32 respectively. As a result, PASG is trading at a discount of 111.92% off the target high and 65.56% off the low.

Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -150.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Biggest Investors

Passage Bio, Inc. insiders own 12.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.24%, with the float percentage being 96.18%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.07 Million shares (or 14.96% of all shares), a total value of $141.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.96 Million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 12.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $121.71 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1,364,902 shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 740.96 Thousand, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $12.95 Million.