What Will MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Be Like After It Drops -89.26% From Its Highs?

During the last session, MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s traded shares were 1,898,830, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.41% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the MOSY share is $10.75, that puts it down -89.26% from that peak though still a striking +76.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $48.98 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.87 Million shares over the past three months.

MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MOSY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY): Trading Information

MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) registered a -9.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.06% in intraday trading to $7.48- this Friday, Jun 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.89%, and it has moved by -10.55% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 132.79%. The short interest in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is 412.51 Million shares and it means that shorts have 60.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20, which implies an increase of 252.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $20 respectively. As a result, MOSY is trading at a discount of 252.11% off the target high and 252.11% off the low.

MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.34 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.13 Million by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.21 Million and $4.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -20.6% and then fell by -31.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58%. While earnings are projected to return -10.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Biggest Investors

MoSys, Inc. insiders own 2.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.02%, with the float percentage being 17.4%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 151.96 Thousand shares (or 2.23% of all shares), a total value of $586.58 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72.99 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $281.75 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 55,607 shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $214.64 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.67 Thousand, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $120.33 Thousand.