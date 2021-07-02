What Will Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) Be Like After It Drops -516.96% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS)’s traded shares were 1,988,147, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.93% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the DSS share is $10.55, that puts it down -516.96% from that peak though still a striking +6.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.6. The company’s market capitalization is $116.26 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.42 Million shares over the past three months.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. DSS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS): Trading Information

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) registered a -3.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.34% in intraday trading to $1.94 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.97%, and it has moved by -41.3% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -72.44%. The short interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) is 524.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 153.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14, which implies an increase of 718.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $14 respectively. As a result, DSS is trading at a discount of 718.71% off the target high and 718.71% off the low.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Document Security Systems, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) shares have jump down -72.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -174.58% against 16.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.2% this quarter and then jump 75.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.53 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.61 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.29 Million and $3.02 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.6% and then jump by 52.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.1%. While earnings are projected to return 119.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS)’s Biggest Investors

Document Security Systems, Inc. insiders own 17.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.74%, with the float percentage being 10.55%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 525.49 Thousand shares (or 0.79% of all shares), a total value of $1.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 475.2 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.72 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 434,721 shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 138.96 Thousand, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $430.77 Thousand.