What Will ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Be Like After It Drops -168.38% From Its Highs?

During the last session, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s traded shares were 102,000,000, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.06% or -$0.93. The 52-week high for the WISH share is $32.85, that puts it down -168.38% from that peak though still a striking +38.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.52. The company’s market capitalization is $7.58 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 171.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 51.39 Million shares over the past three months.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. WISH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH): Trading Information

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) registered a -7.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.37% in intraday trading to $15.18 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.94%, and it has moved by 58.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.89%. The short interest in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is 24.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.9, which implies an increase of 46.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $24 respectively. As a result, WISH is trading at a discount of 96.08% off the target high and -1.96% off the low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.8%. While earnings are projected to return -447.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 76.6% per annum.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Biggest Investors

ContextLogic Inc. insiders own 4.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.9%, with the float percentage being 97.68%. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 103.77 Million shares (or 20.55% of all shares), a total value of $1.64 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63.39 Million shares, is of Formation8 GP, LLC’s that is approximately 12.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Columbia Acorn Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port owns about 3,937,094 shares. This amounts to just over 0.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.21 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.97 Million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $31.17 Million.