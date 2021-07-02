What Will Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) Be Like After It Drops -373.14% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX)’s traded shares were 2,338,351, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.33% or -$0.96. The 52-week high for the BTX share is $80.67, that puts it down -373.14% from that peak though still a striking +82.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.04. The company’s market capitalization is $727.77 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.59 Million shares over the past three months.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11, which implies a decline of -35.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $11 respectively. As a result, BTX is trading at a discount of -35.48% off the target high and -35.48% off the low.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.4%. While earnings are projected to return -110.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX)’s Biggest Investors

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. insiders own 55.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.37%, with the float percentage being 0.84%. Eagle Asset Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 46.83 Thousand shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $174.19 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.85 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $85Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 16,963 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.1 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15Thousand, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $55.8 Thousand.