What Will Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Be Like After It Drops -137.2% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s traded shares were 6,095,520, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.57% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the ASXC share is $6.95, that puts it down -137.2% from that peak though still a striking +89.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.3. The company’s market capitalization is $683.34 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.3 Million shares over the past three months.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. ASXC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC): Trading Information

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) registered a -7.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.57% in intraday trading to $3.60- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.29%, and it has moved by 17.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 368.8%. The short interest in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) is 12.56 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies an increase of 36.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4 respectively. As a result, ASXC is trading at a discount of 36.52% off the target high and 36.52% off the low.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Asensus Surgical, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) shares have gone up +375.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.14% against 18.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.4% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 106.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.6%. While earnings are projected to return 90.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s Biggest Investors

Asensus Surgical, Inc. insiders own 1.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.82%, with the float percentage being 19.16%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.11 Million shares (or 3.05% of all shares), a total value of $23.11 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.13 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF owns about 6,555,347 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.34 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.85 Million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $12.52 Million.