What Will Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Be Like After It Drops -103.64% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s traded shares were 3,528,646, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.36% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the AEVA share is $21.83, that puts it down -103.64% from that peak though still a striking +34.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.05. The company’s market capitalization is $2.23 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.89 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AEVA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA): Trading Information

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) registered a -1.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.95% in intraday trading to $11.51 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.64%, and it has moved by 6.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.34%. The short interest in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is 7.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.2, which implies an increase of 97.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $30 respectively. As a result, AEVA is trading at a discount of 179.85% off the target high and 49.25% off the low.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Biggest Investors

Aeva Technologies, Inc. insiders own 50.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.25%, with the float percentage being 53.29%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.48 Million shares (or 9.69% of all shares), a total value of $237.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.63 Million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 3.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $88.53 Million.