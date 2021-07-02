vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s traded shares were 789,476, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.54% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the VTVT share is $4.75, that puts it down -113.96% from that peak though still a striking +35.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.44. The company’s market capitalization is $180.07 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.95 Million shares over the past three months.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. VTVT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT): Trading Information

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) registered a 0.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.12% in intraday trading to $2.34- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.06%, and it has moved by -8.64% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 19.35%. The short interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) is 2.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.75, which implies an increase of 204.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $7.5 respectively. As a result, VTVT is trading at a discount of 237.84% off the target high and 170.27% off the low.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.2%. While earnings are projected to return 69.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Biggest Investors

vTv Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 60.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.97%, with the float percentage being 20.41%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 807.58 Thousand shares (or 1.37% of all shares), a total value of $2.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 744.85 Thousand shares, is of Nuveen Asset Management’s that is approximately 1.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 750,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.92 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 615.95 Thousand, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $1.74 Million.