Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Are Up 200% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s traded shares were 8,385,847, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.05% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the BBIG share is $9.4, that puts it down -128.71% from that peak though still a striking +72.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $171.68 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.54 Million shares over the past three months.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BBIG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG): Trading Information

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) registered a 4.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.86% in intraday trading to $4.32- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.52%, and it has moved by 29.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 200%. The short interest in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is 4.56 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -43%. While earnings are projected to return 74.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Biggest Investors

Vinco Ventures, Inc. insiders own 32.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.28%, with the float percentage being 10.77%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.35 Million shares (or 4.82% of all shares), a total value of $3.45 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 229.97 Thousand shares, is of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 0.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $588.73 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,198,069 shares. This amounts to just over 4.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 112.89 Thousand, or about 0.4% of the stock, which is worth about $289Thousand.