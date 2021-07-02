VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI): Can A Stock That’s Up 2.267% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s traded shares were 2,221,854, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the VICI share is $33.35, that puts it down -6.48% from that peak though still a striking +38.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.32. The company’s market capitalization is $16.8 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.59 Million shares over the past three months.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. VICI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI): Trading Information

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $32.04 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.88%, and it has moved by -1.6% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 22.67%. The short interest in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is 64.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 13.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.74, which implies an increase of 10.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31 and $47 respectively. As a result, VICI is trading at a discount of 50.06% off the target high and -1.02% off the low.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that VICI Properties Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) shares have gone up +21.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.41% against 1.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.4% this quarter and then fall -33.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $369.12 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $368.76 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $257.9 Million and $339.65 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.1% and then jump by 8.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 40.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.7% per annum.

VICI Dividend Yield

VICI Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for VICI Properties Inc. is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Biggest Investors

VICI Properties Inc. insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 123%, with the float percentage being 123.3%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 658 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 76.4 Million shares (or 14.23% of all shares), a total value of $2.16 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.01 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.38 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 33,152,506 shares. This amounts to just over 6.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $936.23 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.84 Million, or about 4.44% of the stock, which is worth about $602.63 Million.