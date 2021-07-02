Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Dropped -16.3% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s traded shares were 4,134,945, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.8, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.3% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the UXIN share is $5.82, that puts it down -53.16% from that peak though still a striking +81.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. UXIN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN): Trading Information

Uxin Limited (UXIN) registered a -1.3% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.04% in intraday trading to $4.32- this Friday, Jun 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.54%, and it has moved by -16.3% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 335.53%. The short interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 5.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 67.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Biggest Investors

Uxin Limited insiders own 16.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.31%, with the float percentage being 45.67%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37.4 Million shares (or 13.25% of all shares), a total value of $43.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.12 Million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 3.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uxin Limited (UXIN) shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Global X Fds-Global X E-Commerce ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 3,950,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 592.99 Thousand, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $2.19 Million.