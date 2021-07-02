Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Could Post A 53.32% Or More

During the last session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s traded shares were 5,060,789, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $123.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.78% or -$0.98. The 52-week high for the UPST share is $191.89, that puts it down -54.85% from that peak though still a striking +81.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.61. The company’s market capitalization is $9.53 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.29 Million shares over the past three months.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. UPST has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST): Trading Information

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) registered a -0.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.78% in intraday trading to $134.3 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.41%, and it has moved by -14.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 204.1%. The short interest in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is 10.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $138, which implies an increase of 11.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $101 and $190 respectively. As a result, UPST is trading at a discount of 53.32% off the target high and -18.5% off the low.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 169.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Biggest Investors

Upstart Holdings, Inc. insiders own 20.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.25%, with the float percentage being 70.43%. Third Point, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.38 Million shares (or 17.4% of all shares), a total value of $1.72 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.25 Million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 6.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $676.33 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) shares are Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund owns about 571,483 shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.54 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 552.47 Thousand, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $71.19 Million.