U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) On Thursday – Up 79.46 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s traded shares were 8,677,447, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.89% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the USWS share is $3.37, that puts it down -200.89% from that peak though still a striking +79.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $100.88 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.11 Million shares over the past three months.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. USWS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS): Trading Information

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) registered a 10.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.08% in intraday trading to $1.18 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.01%, and it has moved by -10.4% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 170.34%. The short interest in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is 2.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.33, which implies an increase of 18.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.2 and $1.5 respectively. As a result, USWS is trading at a discount of 33.93% off the target high and 7.14% off the low.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that U.S. Well Services, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) shares have gone up +171.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.37% against 30.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.6% this quarter and then jump 89.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.45 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $93Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.84 Million and $44.04 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 114.5% and then jump by 111.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -100.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Biggest Investors

U.S. Well Services, Inc. insiders own 13.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.55%, with the float percentage being 52.81%. Crestview Partners III GP, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.38 Million shares (or 22.53% of all shares), a total value of $21.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10Million shares, is of TCW Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.4 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,272,929 shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.32 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 457.53 Thousand, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $475.84 Thousand.