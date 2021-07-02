Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Is Worth Evaluating At $28.36

During the last session, Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s traded shares were 1,447,523, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.98% or $0.82. The 52-week high for the TBIO share is $34.64, that puts it down -22.14% from that peak though still a striking +58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.91. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 957.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TBIO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO): Trading Information

Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) registered a 2.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.14% in intraday trading to $28.40 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.82%, and it has moved by 57.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.88%. The short interest in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) is 6.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.25, which implies a decline of -14.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $28 respectively. As a result, TBIO is trading at a discount of -1.27% off the target high and -33% off the low.

Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Translate Bio, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) shares have gone up +49.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.25% against 16.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.3% this quarter and then fall -178.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -4.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.81 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.32 Million and $52.62 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 94.9% and then fell by -33.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 63.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s Biggest Investors

Translate Bio, Inc. insiders own 9.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.11%, with the float percentage being 99.08%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.04 Million shares (or 23.98% of all shares), a total value of $297.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.71 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $94.12 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2,677,961 shares. This amounts to just over 3.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.18 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.48 Million, or about 3.29% of the stock, which is worth about $57.56 Million.