Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares were 16,317,651, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.36% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the TLRY share is $67, that puts it down -275.77% from that peak though still a striking +75.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.41. The company’s market capitalization is $7.96 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. TLRY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY): Trading Information

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) registered a -1.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.3% in intraday trading to $19.24 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.33%, and it has moved by 5.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 115.92%. The short interest in Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is 29.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.34, which implies a decline of -2.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.27 and $23 respectively. As a result, TLRY is trading at a discount of 29% off the target high and -92.88% off the low.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 32.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 49.3% per annum.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Biggest Investors

Tilray, Inc. insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.96%, with the float percentage being 8.35%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 302 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.97 Million shares (or 3.89% of all shares), a total value of $57.6 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.2 Million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.16 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 6,973,209 shares. This amounts to just over 3.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 725.72 Thousand, or about 0.4% of the stock, which is worth about $16.5 Million.