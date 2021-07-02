The Future Belongs To VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s traded shares were 25,493,622, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.46% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the VEON share is $2.04, that puts it down -3.03% from that peak though still a striking +39.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.2. The company’s market capitalization is $3.44 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.87 Million shares over the past three months.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. VEON has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON): Trading Information

VEON Ltd. (VEON) registered a -2.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.94% in intraday trading to $2.04- this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.79%, and it has moved by 5.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.13%. The short interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is 29.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.22, which implies an increase of 12.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.74 and $2.8 respectively. As a result, VEON is trading at a discount of 41.41% off the target high and -12.12% off the low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that VEON Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares have gone up +33.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 260% against -1.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40% this quarter and then jump 22.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 Billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.13 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.89 Billion and $1.99 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.6% and then jump by 6.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.6%. While earnings are projected to return -156.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Biggest Investors

VEON Ltd. insiders own 56.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.38%, with the float percentage being 60.52%. Exor Capital LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 74.05 Million shares (or 4.23% of all shares), a total value of $131.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.73 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $84.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Hartford International Value Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF owns about 9,138,709 shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.84 Million, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $4.58 Million.