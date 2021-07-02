The Future Belongs To HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s traded shares were 1,094,127, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.61% or -$0.62. The 52-week high for the HUYA share is $36.33, that puts it down -118.46% from that peak though still a striking +13.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.32. The company’s market capitalization is $3.93 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.27 Million shares over the past three months.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. HUYA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA): Trading Information

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) registered a -3.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.54% in intraday trading to $17.80 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.57%, and it has moved by 9.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.53%. The short interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is 25.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.72 day(s) to cover.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that HUYA Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares have jump down -13.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.21% against 5.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -36.4% this quarter and then fall -56.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $442.54 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $501.95 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $399.24 Million and $434.02 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.8% and then jump by 15.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 83.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.17% per annum.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Biggest Investors

HUYA Inc. insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 116.32%, with the float percentage being 119.14%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 292 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 27.14 Million shares (or 32.36% of all shares), a total value of $528.78 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.99 Million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 13.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $214.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port owns about 4,645,636 shares. This amounts to just over 5.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.5 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.55 Million, or about 5.42% of the stock, which is worth about $88.58 Million.