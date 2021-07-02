The Future Belongs To Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s traded shares were 5,100,458, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.73% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the HUT share is $13, that puts it down -174.26% from that peak though still a striking +87.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.585. The company’s market capitalization is $675.51 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 Million shares over the past three months.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. HUT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14, which implies an increase of 195.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $14 respectively. As a result, HUT is trading at a discount of 195.36% off the target high and 195.36% off the low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Biggest Investors

Hut 8 Mining Corp. insiders own 15.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.64%, with the float percentage being 14.93%. Captrust Financial Advisors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.71 Thousand shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $149.29 Thousand in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 7,292,856 shares. This amounts to just over 5.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.24 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 129.27 Thousand, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $526.12 Thousand.