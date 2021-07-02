T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s traded shares were 2,466,330, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.84% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the TTOO share is $3.79, that puts it down -221.19% from that peak though still a striking +14.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $177.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.37 Million shares over the past three months.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. TTOO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO): Trading Information

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) registered a -0.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.6% in intraday trading to $1.25 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.84%, and it has moved by -7.09% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.84%. The short interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is 7.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.56, which implies an increase of 116.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, TTOO is trading at a discount of 196.61% off the target high and 5.93% off the low.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.12 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.1 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.55 Million and $5.25 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 139.8% and then jump by 16.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.5%. While earnings are projected to return 70.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Biggest Investors

T2 Biosystems, Inc. insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.65%, with the float percentage being 18.51%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.52 Million shares (or 4.34% of all shares), a total value of $10.56 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.36 Million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.06 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,088,642 shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.62 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.11 Million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $3.42 Million.