Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)’s traded shares were 1,686,450, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $76.8, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.03% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SYY share is $86.73, that puts it down -12.93% from that peak though still a striking +34.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.03. The company’s market capitalization is $39.29 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SYY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) registered a -0.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.48% in intraday trading to $77.89 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.4%, and it has moved by -4.89% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.33%. The short interest in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is 6.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.33, which implies an increase of 16.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80 and $97 respectively. As a result, SYY is trading at a discount of 26.3% off the target high and 4.17% off the low.

Statistics show that Sysco Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sysco Corporation (SYY) shares have gone up +4.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.83% against 11%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 306.9% this quarter and then jump 144.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -6.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.23 Billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.95 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $8.87 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 60.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.3%. While earnings are projected to return -87% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.37% per annum.

Sysco Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sysco Corporation is 1.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.36%.

Sysco Corporation insiders own 0.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.05%, with the float percentage being 82.17%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1661 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 42.68 Million shares (or 8.34% of all shares), a total value of $3.36 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.31 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 6.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.7 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sysco Corporation (SYY) shares are Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. owns about 18,079,543 shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.44 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.67 Million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 Billion.