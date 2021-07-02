Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) On Thursday – Up 85 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s traded shares were 101,000,000, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.06% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SNDL share is $3.96, that puts it down -330.44% from that peak though still a striking +85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.138. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 120.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 212.58 Million shares over the past three months.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL): Trading Information

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) registered a -3.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.8% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8%, and it has moved by -8% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 94.3%. The short interest in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 253.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sundial Growers Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares have gone up +89.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 111.54% against 16.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -10.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.48 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.27 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.31 Million and $10.07 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -38.1% and then jump by 2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -63.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Biggest Investors

Sundial Growers Inc. insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.91%, with the float percentage being 4.95%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.67 Million shares (or 0.7% of all shares), a total value of $13.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.09 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.53 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares are Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Tidal ETF Tr-SoFI 50 ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF owns about 18,301,310 shares. This amounts to just over 1.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 217.46 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $245.73 Thousand.