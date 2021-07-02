Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 80.84% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s traded shares were 4,062,302, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.75% or $0.99. The 52-week high for the STEM share is $51.49, that puts it down -39.16% from that peak though still a striking +74.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.6. The company’s market capitalization is $601.61 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.99 Million shares over the past three months.
Stem, Inc. (STEM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. STEM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM): Trading Information
Stem, Inc. (STEM) registered a 2.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.09% in intraday trading to $37.79 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.59%, and it has moved by 33.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.84%. The short interest in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) is 7.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.42 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.33, which implies an increase of 11.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34 and $48 respectively. As a result, STEM is trading at a discount of 29.73% off the target high and -8.11% off the low.
Stem, Inc. (STEM) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.