Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Could Post A 304.31% Or More

During the last session, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s traded shares were 12,175,851, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.65% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the STAF share is $4.24, that puts it down -14.29% from that peak though still a striking +86.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $145.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. STAF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF): Trading Information

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) registered a 7.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.5% in intraday trading to $4.24- this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.6%, and it has moved by 6.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8%. The short interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is 2.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15, which implies an increase of 304.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $15 respectively. As a result, STAF is trading at a discount of 304.31% off the target high and 304.31% off the low.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) shares have jump down -8.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 113.14% against 18.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 166.1% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.2%. While earnings are projected to return -193.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Biggest Investors

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. insiders own 9.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.63%, with the float percentage being 8.39%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 213.53 Thousand shares (or 0.55% of all shares), a total value of $181.48 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 152.96 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $130Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 147,687 shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125.52 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 128.7 Thousand, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $109.38 Thousand.