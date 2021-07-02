SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) On Thursday – Up 62.65 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s traded shares were 6,650,853, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.11% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the SOS share is $15.88, that puts it down -390.12% from that peak though still a striking +62.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $606.28 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 29.88 Million shares over the past three months.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS): Trading Information

SOS Limited (SOS) registered a -2.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.25% in intraday trading to $3.61- this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.71%, and it has moved by -10% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 118.92%. The short interest in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is 20.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.7 day(s) to cover.

SOS Limited (SOS) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.03 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.97 Million by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.91 Million and $7.63 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -62.7% and then jump by 200.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.9%. While earnings are projected to return 106.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Biggest Investors

SOS Limited insiders own 2.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.82%, with the float percentage being 3.91%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 0.98% of all shares), a total value of $8.62 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 387.87 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SOS Limited (SOS) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 1,535,492 shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.17 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 141.62 Thousand, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $477.27 Thousand.