Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI): Can A Stock That’s Up 9.944% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s traded shares were 11,776,320, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.4, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.02% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the SWBI share is $39.61, that puts it down -11.89% from that peak though still a striking +59.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.5. The company’s market capitalization is $1.7 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.52 Million shares over the past three months.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SWBI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.29.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI): Trading Information

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) registered a 2.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.63% in intraday trading to $39.61 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.04%, and it has moved by 62.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 99.44%. The short interest in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is 5.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.9, which implies a decline of -15.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $43 respectively. As a result, SWBI is trading at a discount of 21.47% off the target high and -37.85% off the low.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) shares have gone up +105.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.08% against 32.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.6% this quarter and then jump 20.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -2.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.2%. While earnings are projected to return 774.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

SWBI Dividend Yield

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 01 and September 06, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Biggest Investors

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. insiders own 3.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.34%, with the float percentage being 66.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 289 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.81 Million shares (or 10.02% of all shares), a total value of $83.91 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.75 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $65.41 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,476,722 shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.77 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 Million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $28Million.