Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Rose 49.68% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 1.95% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s traded shares were 10,111,154, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.12% or -$1.33. The 52-week high for the SKLZ share is $46.3, that puts it down -127.07% from that peak though still a striking +49.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.26. The company’s market capitalization is $8.07 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.09 Million shares over the past three months.
Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. SKLZ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.
Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ): Trading Information
Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) registered a -6.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.44% in intraday trading to $22.27 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.84%, and it has moved by 20.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.95%. The short interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is 63.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.03 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.25, which implies an increase of 18.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $34 respectively. As a result, SKLZ is trading at a discount of 66.75% off the target high and -26.43% off the low.
Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -474.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Biggest Investors
Skillz Inc. insiders own 15.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.78%, with the float percentage being 60.33%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 33.79 Million shares (or 10.34% of all shares), a total value of $643.36 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 22.96 Million shares, is of Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC’s that is approximately 7.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $437.21 Million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 15,399,592 shares. This amounts to just over 4.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $261.64 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.76 Million, or about 3.6% of the stock, which is worth about $223.95 Million.