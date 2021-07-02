Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s traded shares were 4,677,657, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.16% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the SESN share is $4.8, that puts it down -6.19% from that peak though still a striking +85.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.662. The company’s market capitalization is $783.26 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.3. SESN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN): Trading Information

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) registered a -2.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.83% in intraday trading to $4.80- this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.88%, and it has moved by 16.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 234.81%. The short interest in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is 7.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 54.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $8 respectively. As a result, SESN is trading at a discount of 76.99% off the target high and 32.74% off the low.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sesen Bio, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) shares have gone up +225.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -266.67% against 8.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 75% this quarter and then jump 68.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -4.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.9%. While earnings are projected to return 83.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Biggest Investors

Sesen Bio, Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.63%, with the float percentage being 23.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.2 Million shares (or 4.15% of all shares), a total value of $18.71 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.09 Million shares, is of TRV GP, LLC’s that is approximately 2.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.64 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,580,989 shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.26 Million, or about 1.3% of the stock, which is worth about $5.87 Million.