Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s traded shares were 2,027,417, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.6. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.8, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.09% or $2.5. The 52-week high for the SQBG share is $40.49, that puts it down -274.91% from that peak though still a striking +61.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.14. The company’s market capitalization is $16.73 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 108.85 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 670.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. SQBG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG): Trading Information

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) registered a 30.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.18% in intraday trading to $12.08 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.04%, and it has moved by 15.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.39%. The short interest in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) is 116.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 11.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, SQBG is trading at a discount of 11.11% off the target high and 11.11% off the low.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.64%. While earnings are projected to return -152.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s Biggest Investors

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. insiders own 34.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.4%, with the float percentage being 34.46%. Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 60.19 Thousand shares (or 3.63% of all shares), a total value of $1.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.89 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.07 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 33,767 shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $844.18 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.52 Thousand, or about 1.3% of the stock, which is worth about $492.42 Thousand.