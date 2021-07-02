Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Received A 68.49% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s traded shares were 4,007,429, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.52% or $4.19. The 52-week high for the SC share is $41.1, that puts it down -1.18% from that peak though still a striking +60.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.03. The company’s market capitalization is $12.44 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 757.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 693.79 Million shares over the past three months.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. SC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.68.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC): Trading Information

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) registered a 11.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.9% in intraday trading to $41.10 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.38%, and it has moved by 5.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 84.97%. The short interest in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) is 2.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36, which implies a decline of -11.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31 and $46 respectively. As a result, SC is trading at a discount of 13.24% off the target high and -23.68% off the low.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) shares have gone up +68.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 121.6% against 3.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 660% this quarter and then fall -17.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.91 Billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.95 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.97 Billion and $1.96 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -3.1% and then fell by -0.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.4%. While earnings are projected to return 0.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.37% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SC Dividend Yield

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s Biggest Investors

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. insiders own 80.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.39%, with the float percentage being 103.98%. Banco Santander, S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 245.61 Million shares (or 80.25% of all shares), a total value of $6.65 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.76 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $372.47 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 9,366,651 shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $207Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.72 Million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $46.41 Million.