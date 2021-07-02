Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Received A 23.88% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s traded shares were 1,145,796, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.25% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SLRX share is $3.5, that puts it down -215.32% from that peak though still a striking +43.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.632. The company’s market capitalization is $49.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. SLRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX): Trading Information

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) registered a 4.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.74% in intraday trading to $1.16 this Friday, Jun 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.31%, and it has moved by -12.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.43%. The short interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) is 1.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.4, which implies an increase of 296.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.8 and $5 respectively. As a result, SLRX is trading at a discount of 350.45% off the target high and 242.34% off the low.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) shares have gone up +23.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56% against 16.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.8% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.5%. While earnings are projected to return 76.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Biggest Investors

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 1.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.17%, with the float percentage being 38.76%. Sio Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.12 Million shares (or 6.97% of all shares), a total value of $4.62 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.99 Million shares, is of SilverArc Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,084,223 shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 243.28 Thousand, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $360.06 Thousand.