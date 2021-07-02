Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Stock Dropped -2.71% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s traded shares were 941,000, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.57% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the SB share is $4.46, that puts it down -18.3% from that peak though still a striking +78.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $412.09 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 Million shares over the past three months.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB): Trading Information

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) registered a -1.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.93% in intraday trading to $4.18- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.84%, and it has moved by -2.71% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 189.62%. The short interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) is 821.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 419.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.75, which implies an increase of 25.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $8 respectively. As a result, SB is trading at a discount of 112.2% off the target high and -20.42% off the low.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.96 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $75.12 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.28 Million and $51.9 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.8% and then jump by 44.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.8%. While earnings are projected to return -677.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 14% per annum.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s Biggest Investors

Safe Bulkers, Inc. insiders own 52.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.14%, with the float percentage being 35.89%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.07 Million shares (or 4.96% of all shares), a total value of $12.43 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.9 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1,207,508 shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 579.1 Thousand, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $2.08 Million.