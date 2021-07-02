ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s traded shares were 1,783,139, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.4% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the RSLS share is $10.77, that puts it down -125.31% from that peak though still a striking +86.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $29.48 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.39 Million shares over the past three months.
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. RSLS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS): Trading Information
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.75, which implies an increase of 187.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.75 and $13.75 respectively. As a result, RSLS is trading at a discount of 187.66% off the target high and 187.66% off the low.
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.4%. While earnings are projected to return 68.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.24% per annum.