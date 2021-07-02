Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Has Been Falling -49.81% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead? – Marketing Sentinel
Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Has Been Falling -49.81% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s traded shares were 1,120,694, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.26% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the QK share is $10.95, that puts it down -711.11% from that peak though still a striking +28.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $64.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 897.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 630.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. QK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK): Trading Information

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) registered a -4.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.58% in intraday trading to $1.79 this Friday, Jun 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.68%, and it has moved by 36.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.81%. The short interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) is 25.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -100.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s Biggest Investors

Q&K International Group Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.31%, with the float percentage being 19.31%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4Million shares (or 9.56% of all shares), a total value of $10.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4Million shares, is of SAIF Advisors Limited’s that is approximately 9.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.76 Million.

