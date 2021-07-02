Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Stock Jumped 61.59% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares were 6,902,176, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.24% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the PBTS share is $9.65, that puts it down -332.74% from that peak though still a striking +52.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $102.25 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PBTS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS): Trading Information

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) registered a 3.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.03% in intraday trading to $2.86- this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 59.29%, and it has moved by 61.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.11%. The short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 158.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 81.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 213.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $7 respectively. As a result, PBTS is trading at a discount of 213.9% off the target high and 213.9% off the low.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -855.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Biggest Investors

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. insiders own 13.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.21%, with the float percentage being 0.25%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25.81 Thousand shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $77.93 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.24 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $61.12 Thousand.