Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Is Worth Evaluating At $11.36

During the recent session, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s traded shares were 2,741,435, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.5% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the PSFE share is $19.57, that puts it down -72.27% from that peak though still a striking +15.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.6. The company’s market capitalization is $8.29 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.29 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. PSFE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE): Trading Information

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) registered a -3.5% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.38% in intraday trading to $13.35 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.39%, and it has moved by -5.93% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -24.3%. The short interest in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is 22.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.75, which implies an increase of 47.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $19 respectively. As a result, PSFE is trading at a discount of 67.25% off the target high and 32.04% off the low.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -15% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Biggest Investors

Paysafe Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.37%, with the float percentage being 57.37%. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 50Million shares (or 34.08% of all shares), a total value of $675Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.75 Million shares, is of Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s that is approximately 33.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $671.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paysafe Limited (PSFE) shares are Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Discovery Fd owns about 3,099,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.77 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.58 Million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $17.69 Million.