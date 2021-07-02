Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.62

During the last session, Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN)’s traded shares were 2,826,132, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.64% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the PTN share is $1.3, that puts it down -109.68% from that peak though still a striking +38.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $142.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 Million shares over the past three months.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN): Trading Information

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) registered a 1.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.66% in intraday trading to $0.678 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.79%, and it has moved by 13.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.26%. The short interest in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) is 6.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.51 day(s) to cover.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.1%. While earnings are projected to return -158% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN)’s Biggest Investors

Palatin Technologies, Inc. insiders own 4.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.31%, with the float percentage being 11.88%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.52 Million shares (or 4.14% of all shares), a total value of $6.57 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.74 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.58 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6,080,943 shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.9 Million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $2Million.