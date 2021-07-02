Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) On Thursday – Up 36.04 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s traded shares were 16,255,713, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.4. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 34.76% or $0.73. The 52-week high for the OSG share is $3.04, that puts it down -7.42% from that peak though still a striking +36.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $245.58 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.59 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 633.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. OSG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG): Trading Information

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) registered a 34.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.58% in intraday trading to $3.04- this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.6%, and it has moved by 24.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.71%. The short interest in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) is 1.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.9%. While earnings are projected to return 241.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s Biggest Investors

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. insiders own 27.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.41%, with the float percentage being 67.76%. Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.91 Million shares (or 10.26% of all shares), a total value of $19.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.3 Million shares, is of Paulson & Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,918,517 shares. This amounts to just over 2.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.11 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.57 Million, or about 1.81% of the stock, which is worth about $3.25 Million.