Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Has Been Falling -30.85% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s traded shares were 7,454,906, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.95% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the ORPH share is $77.77, that puts it down -948.11% from that peak though still a striking +35.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.75. The company’s market capitalization is $259.35 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 31.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.07 Million shares over the past three months.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. ORPH has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.7.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH): Trading Information

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) registered a 0.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.35% in intraday trading to $8.87- this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.96%, and it has moved by 31.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.85%. The short interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) is 731.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 66.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.59, which implies an increase of 15.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $19.88 respectively. As a result, ORPH is trading at a discount of 167.92% off the target high and -86.52% off the low.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Biggest Investors

Orphazyme A/S insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.83%, with the float percentage being 0.83%. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 133.54 Thousand shares (or 0.38% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 122.11 Thousand shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.02 Million.