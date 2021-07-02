Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares were 4,848,070, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.35% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the OPEN share is $39.24, that puts it down -132.74% from that peak though still a striking +37.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.55. The company’s market capitalization is $9.73 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. OPEN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN): Trading Information

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) registered a -1.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.22% in intraday trading to $18.01 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.29%, and it has moved by 3.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.69%. The short interest in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is 27.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.83, which implies an increase of 88.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $42 respectively. As a result, OPEN is trading at a discount of 149.11% off the target high and 0.83% off the low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -318.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Biggest Investors

Opendoor Technologies Inc. insiders own 15.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.87%, with the float percentage being 68.24%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 73.62 Million shares (or 12.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.56 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.12 Million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 7.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $977.3 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9,777,905 shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $207.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.78 Million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $164.94 Million.