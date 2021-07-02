Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:OPTT) Stops To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -8.55% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:OPTT)’s traded shares were 1,647,491, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.6% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the OPTT share is $7.3, that puts it down -196.75% from that peak though still a striking +73.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $125.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 Million shares over the past three months.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. OPTT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.5%. While earnings are projected to return 84.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.45%, with the float percentage being 7.45%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.05 Million shares (or 2.05% of all shares), a total value of $3.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 712.05 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.36 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 531,451 shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 155.64 Thousand, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $390.66 Thousand.