Now Is A Good Time To Buy Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG)

During the last session, Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG)’s traded shares were 2,268,865, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.43% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the URG share is $1.74, that puts it down -22.54% from that peak though still a striking +70.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $268.93 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. URG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG): Trading Information

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.97% in intraday trading to $1.56 this Friday, Jun 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.97%, and it has moved by -9.55% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 77.23%. The short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) is 5.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.92, which implies an increase of 35.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.79 and $2.1 respectively. As a result, URG is trading at a discount of 47.89% off the target high and 26.06% off the low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -71% in 2021, the next five years will return 35% per annum.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG)’s Biggest Investors

Ur-Energy Inc. insiders own 3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.89%, with the float percentage being 18.44%. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.89 Million shares (or 3.1% of all shares), a total value of $4.72 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.28 Million shares, is of CQS (US), LLC’s that is approximately 2.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.81 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 4,807,448 shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.66 Million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $5.13 Million.